The hot and humid conditions are expected to persist for the foreseeable future. Afternoon highs will reach up into the triple digits, with the hottest temperatures expected along I-10 with Heat Advisories for Sutton, Kimble, and Crockett Co. Afternoon heat advisories will become more widespread some often for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will fall back down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few passing cloud or two could develop during overnight and early morning hours, but will begin to clear up in the afternoon.

High pressure strengthens over the southern plains, which will send temperatures soaring up into the 105-108 range for Thursday and Friday. The high pressure and southerly winds will work to keep those temperatures hovering at near record levels through the beginning of next week.