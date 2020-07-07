KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, July the 7th

A few storms and showers popping up across the Concho Valley. These storms are slow moving South by South East. As the evening progress the rain chances diminish as we head into a dry and hot pattern.

The rest of the week a high pressure doesn’t budge over New Mexico and Colorado. This set up will bring dry conditions and hot temperatures. Highs get into the triple digits and lows in the mid 70s. Some days may see a Heat Advisory with highs getting above 103. During these hot and dry days drink plenty of water and take regular breaks if outside.