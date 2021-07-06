KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, July the 6th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures stayed on the cooler side due to the clouds and rain. Highs temperatures were in the low 80s. A few showers and storms linger into the evening. Humidity is on the high side making it feel muggy outside. Overnight lows get down to the low 70s. Some fog is expected in the area to start the morning.

Middle of the week we get a break from rain chances. Temperatures also warm up to the low 90s. Warmer temperatures continue into next. Rain chances come back for Friday and Sunday. The showers will be isolated during the heat of the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

82°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

81°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

82°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

81°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

82°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.