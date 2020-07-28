KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, July the 28th

A hot day with upper 90s and a few triple digits across the area. A outflow boundary of dry air in the North Eastern part of the Concho Valley caused a few showers and storms for our most Northern Counties. As the sunsets the showers and storms will diminish and not move farther south. Highs do not change staying in the upper 90s.

A few showers and storms are possible at the end of the week. A cold front moves south but stalls out north of the Concho Valley. A dry line does move out from this front allowing for some showers and storms to form Friday and Saturday. Temperature due stay in the upper 90s after the dry lines pass through.