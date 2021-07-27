KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, July the 27th

Weather

We got to the triple digits today with plenty of sunshine. One or two clouds did make an appearance for the Concho Valley for a little bit of shade. Wednesday some uplift with some moisture brings sligth chance of isolated showers. A few more clouds will allow temperatures to be a bit closer to the mid 90s.

The rest of the week it gets back to hot conditions. Triple digits are expected for most of the Concho Valley. We see a pattern of triple digit highs several days in a row with clear skies. This pattern give above average temperatures for the end of July.

Sunny

San Angelo

96°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

97°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

95°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

88°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
71°F Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.