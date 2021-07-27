KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, July the 27th

We got to the triple digits today with plenty of sunshine. One or two clouds did make an appearance for the Concho Valley for a little bit of shade. Wednesday some uplift with some moisture brings sligth chance of isolated showers. A few more clouds will allow temperatures to be a bit closer to the mid 90s.

The rest of the week it gets back to hot conditions. Triple digits are expected for most of the Concho Valley. We see a pattern of triple digit highs several days in a row with clear skies. This pattern give above average temperatures for the end of July.