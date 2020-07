Hitting 110 again for our highs breaking the record by one degree from 1933. Evening still warm with lows in the low 80s. A slow cool down comes to the Concho Valley. We slowly get back to highs at 100. The weekend we see highs in the upper 90s. Still on the warm side but staying away from record breaking temperatures.

High pressure and upper atmosphere ridge stay in the area keeping us dry and warm.