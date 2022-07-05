Heat Advisory will go into place for the northeastern parts of the Concho Valley at 2PM on Wednesday and continue until 8PM on Friday. Expected afternoon highs will reach in the 102-105 range. The advisory will likely get extended into the weekend or upgraded to a heat warning.

No changes in the forecast expected as temperatures will continue to slowly increase throughout the week and into the week. Overnight lows will falling into the mid to upper 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and 100s. Winds will a little breezy on Wednesday with gust up 20 MPH.

The upper level pattern prevent any significant changes for the next several days but a slightly increase in lower level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could spark some isolated showers and storms on Saturday. The rain chances will remain on the lower end. Temperatures will start approaching record heat by the weekend and into next week.