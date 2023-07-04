We’ve seen some isolated storms pop up across the Concho Valley throughout our Independence Day. Skies have been partly cloudy as well. Temperatures have been in the mid to upper 90s once again across the area. As we go into the evening our storms will start to dissipate and we’ll just see mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s for our overnight lows.

For our Wednesday forecast we will see our afternoon highs increase a tad still lingering in the upper 90s, getting close to the triple digits. Skies will be sunny and this is what will allow us to warm up across the area. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph. For our evening we will see temps drop to the low to mid 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south southeast around 10 mph.