The heat continues with another record day across the southern plains. The Concho Valley is feeling the heat but most of Texas-Oklahoma-Kansas is dealing with record breaking heat. Temperatures soared into the 100s with a pocket of 110s along the Texoma region.

Temperatures will begin to ease a little bit by Thursday, pulling those afternoon highs down into the lower 100s, still above average but at least away from the record territory. Some isolated showers could be possible for the northern parts of the Concho Valley, but most of it will stay off to the north along the Red River and north I-20. We will get to see some of the increased cloud coverage but that will be about the only change.

The upper level ridge over the Western United States will begin to weak towards the end of the forecast period and that could open up the chance to see afternoon high fall back down into the 90s my next week.