We hit an afternoon high of 110 degrees here in San Angelo, which breaks our previous daily record of 107 degrees. The entire Concho Valley saw these triple digits. Skies have been sunny all Tuesday and winds have been out of the south around 15 mph. As we go into the evening hours our temps will drop to the upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

For our Wednesday afternoon we will see a slight cool down in our temperatures with afternoon highs still in the triple digits but in the 100 degree to 108 degree range. Skies will be sunny. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. For Wednesday’s evening hours we will see temps drop to the upper 70s for overnight lows. Skies will be very clear and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.