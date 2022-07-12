The heat continues but will likely stay out of record breaking territory. Afternoon showers and storms have developed across the Concho Valley with most of the activity in the southern parts, between San Angelo and I-10. Those showers will continue through the afternoon and early evening hours and begin to weaken and dissipate after sunset. Temperatures tonight will fall back down into the mid and upper 70s.

Another round of isolated showers will develop for Wednesday and Thursday. Similar setup to this afternoon’s storms, slow moving and short lived. Temperatures will peak in the lower 100s, so hopefully cooler enough to pull the region out of the Excessive Heat Warning, but likely still in the Heat Advisory range.

Conditions will dry out heading into the weekend with mostly clear skies and temperatures still stay above average. Upper level pattern stays strong over the Western United States, keeping the jet stream and cooler temperatures well off to the north with no changes in the pattern expected for the next seven days.