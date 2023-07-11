We saw another repeat of what we have been seeing across the Concho valley once again with our temps reaching the triple digits for our afternoon highs. Skies gained a bit of cloud coverage and we actually saw some spots hold off and stay into the upper 90s for some afternoon highs. Winds have been out of the south at 10 mph. For the evening hours we will see our temps drop to the upper 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and pick up in their gusty conditions with gusts up to 25 mph.

For our Wednesday we will see afternoon highs reach the triple digits again. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Evening temps drop back to the upper 70s and skies will be mostly clear.