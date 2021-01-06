KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, January the 5th

A nice warm day with highs in the low 70s and a few upper 60s. Clouds are moving in as the weak cold front moves south. This brings partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 40s. As the front moves across the Concho Valley Wednesday morning. This clears out the clouds and keeps highs in the low 60s and a few upper 50s.

After the front we have a quiet weather pattern for the rest of the week. Highs are in the low 60s and overnight lows below freezing. Sunday a low pressure system moves across the state. The low pressure brings rain chances and cold temperatures. Most rain will be overnight Saturday into Sunday.