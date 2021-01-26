KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, January the 26th

A stalled out front brings a range of temperatures across the Concho Valley with low 70s in the southern counties and upper 50s in the northern counties. Overnight lows get down to freezing. A weak front cools us down on Wednesday. Our highs are in the upper 50s and lows getting below freezing.

The end of the week we slowly warm up back into the 60s. Friday is another windy day with 10 to 15 miles per hour. Saturday could have highs get close to low 70s. Sunday cool air comes back behind a weak front with 60s for highs.