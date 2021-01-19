KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, January the 19th

A cloudy day and a few light showers through the Concho Valley. Highs barely got to the low 50s and a few saw upper 40s. Overnight cloud conditions with temperatures cooling down to the low 40s and a few upper 30s. The start of the day rain and a showers across the area that last till late afternoon. We get a quick break before more showers chances in the evening.

Another chances of showers on Thursday with warm air moving in. Highs are getting back into the mid 60s for the end of the week. The overcast skies start to break up for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Sunday another warm day of 70s for highs and another weak front brings back mid 60s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.