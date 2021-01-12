KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, January the 12th

Another cold day with highs in the upper 40s and a few just getting into the 50s. Tonight clouds slowly start to clear out and overnight lows get to the upper 20s. Highs for the middle of the week get to the low 60s and overnight temperatures get just at freezing. Friday a weak front cools down highs back to the mid 50s. The weekend brings another cold front on Sunday. On Saturday highs are in the back to the 60s. Sunday’s cold front gets highs back to the low 50s and overnight lows back below freezing.

Next week temperatures staying cold in the low 50s. Surface and upper atmosphere are coming from the North West keeping the Concho Valley cold. The low pressure sets up on the coast bringing in a few clouds.