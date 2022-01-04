Breezy wind from the southwest forcing afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s and upper 60s for much of the region. Skies have been mostly clear with some passing upper level clouds from the west moving across the state. Tonight, overnight lows will stay a tad bit warmer with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Late Wednesday and early Thursday another cold front is expected to arrive in the Concho Valley driving temperatures back down with lows on Wednesday falling into the 20s and afternoon highs on Thursday barely getting into the 40s. The shot of cold arctic air will be short lived and not bring any rain chances to the area with its a arrival.

This weekend, temperatures will return to above average as winds turn out of the southwest and high pressure rebuilds to the north of the region. Afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s, before another round of the cooler air going into the next work week.