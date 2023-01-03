The winds continue across the region with gust reaching up to 35 MPH is some spots. A healthy mix of mid and high clouds passing over the state with temperatures running about 10 degrees cooler the past couple of days. Most of the region warmed up into the 60s with some upper 60s further to the south. Overnight lows will slide back down into mid 40s and cloud coverage should begin to dissipate heading into Wednesday.

Wednesday, will be wind once again but the afternoon progresses winds will start to weaken and drop back down into teens and single digits. Temperatures will be similar to today with afternoon highs reaching up into the 60s.

Thursday winds will start to turn more out of the south, allowing temperatures to begin climbing up into the 70s. The warmer pattern continues for Friday as well with winds increasing out of the southwest.

This weekend, temperatures ease back into the 60s for afternoon highs with a slight increase in cloud coverage as moisture moves in from the southwest, that moisture could spark some isolated showers for Sunday.