Clouds coverage divided the Concho Valley with warmer temperatures in the west and cooler in the east. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the 30s overnight with winds from the east at 10-15 MPH. Cloud coverage will continue to increase as we go through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning.

Thursday, a quick warmup despite the lingering cloud coverage. Afternoon highs will struggle to get into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Another slight cooldown expected for Friday, but the cool air doesn’t last long as afternoon highs will take off this weekend highs in the 60s and 70s heading into the work week.