Seeing showers as we woke up this morning, and they stuck around for much of our afternoon seeing our first rain totals of the new year. Most of us only getting about a half an inch though a pocket of some heavier showers towards the northeast with totals a little over an inch. Afternoon highs only reaching into the low 40s on this rainy afternoon. Winds shifted out of the west northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. As we go past sunset temps continue to get colder and below freezing with our lows in the upper 20s, lower 30s. Clouds will decrease as we go into tonight as well as winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph decreasing to 10-15 after midnight with gusts up to 30 mph.

A cold start to our morning tomorrow with temps in the 30s and wind chills as low as into the 20s. Throughout the afternoon we see a slight warm up for our temps, with highs for some in the 40s and others passing the 40s and into the lower 50s. Winds out of the west northwest at 10-15 throughout the day. Sunny conditions also with few high clouds in the sky. Passing into the nighttime, yet another cold night with overnight lows dropping into the mid to low 20s. Winds shift now out of the north at 5-10 mph and continuing mostly clear skies overnight.

Looking to our Thursday continuing very similar conditions as our Wednesday, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Remaining below average for the afternoon and overnight as well. Winds pretty calm as we go into the afternoon and out of the northwest around 5 mph. Also continued sunny skies with few high clouds moving through. As shifting to the overnight hours we drop into the mid to upper 20s once again seeing below freezing for a few hours. Winds shift out of the northeast remaining at about 5 mph, and mostly clear skies.