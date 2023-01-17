Another warm and above average day across the Concho Valley with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds have been picking up for another slightly breezy afternoon. Winds are out of the south around 15 mph. High level clouds moving through the area. As we go past sunset we see temps starting to drop with overnight temps dropping into the upper 40s for a slightly chilly night. Winds accelerate into tonight as well with winds out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph and gusts picking up to 25 mph. Also a mostly clear night expected here in the area. Some possible isolated showers as we go into the late hours tonight.

Starting the morning off continuing some isolated showers across the area. Cooler temps than what we saw today as afternoon highs remain in the mid 60s. Clouds clear out in the early morning hours in for a very sunny day throughout our Wednesday. Winds remain prominent through our afternoon out of the west at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wednesday night we remain clear and windy with winds out of the west at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, though as we pass midnight, winds calm to 10-15 mph. Another chilly night with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

Winds calm for our Thursday just seeing them out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph becoming south throughout the afternoon. Temps closer to average for this time of year for our afternoon as highs only reach into the low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions throughout the afternoon and as we go past sunset we start to build some more clouds into the area. Temps cool down again to the upper 30s for overnight lows and winds calm down to 5 mph out of the east.