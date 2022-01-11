Early morning showers rolled across the Concho Valley this morning an through the afternoon hours. Increased cloud coverage helped to keep the temperatures lower and only in the 40s for the majority of the region. Rain chances will continue to diminish throughout the evening and skies will begin to break up through the overnight hours. Rain totals from the today saw less than a quarter of an inch for the Concho Valley with values higher in the eastern parts of the viewing area.

Wednesday will begin to temperatures increase through the rest of the work week with afternoon highs in the 60s. Thursday and Friday temperatures will climb up into the 70s before another cold front arrives late on Friday and into early morning hours on Saturday.

Cooler this weekend as the next cold front pushes into the region, winds will increase from the north with gust up to 25 MPH at times. No increase in rain chances expected with this weekend’s front.