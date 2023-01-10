Record breaking heat for the Concho Valley as temperatures soared into the 80s. San Angelo’s old record of 80 degrees was shattered by the early afternoon hours with temperatures reaching into the mid 80s. Winds have increased out of the southwest and continue to gust overnight and through the day on Wednesday.

Another possible day of record heat expected for Wednesday as temperatures will reach up into the 80s once again. Afternoon gust could reach up 30 miles per hour during the afternoon hours. Dry conditions, and gusty winds have prompted some Red Flag Warnings from 12pm on Wednesday until 12am for some of the northwestern counties.

A cold front is set to arrive late Wednesday and into the morning hours on Thursday. No rain expected with the frontal system but the temperatures will fall back down into the 60s and closer to average to finish up the workweek.

Temperatures will continues to slowly increase heading into the weekend and next week with highs climbing back up into the 70s.