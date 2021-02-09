KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, February the 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

51°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
41°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

The cold front that was north of the Concho Valley decided to move south bringing the clouds and cold temperatures earlier then expected.

Temperatures at 3pm

The temperatures stay above freezing as rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strong storms are expected a along I-10 and a few showers in other parts of the area. For the end of the week it stays dry but continues to cool down. Highs are getting into the 30s and teens for overnight lows. Sunday night and into Monday is our best chances for snow. Snow is moving across majority of the Concho Valley late Sunday into Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

51°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
41°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

53° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 38°

Wednesday

55° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 55° 30°

Thursday

45° / 28°
AM Rain/Ice
AM Rain/Ice 63% 45° 28°

Friday

49° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 49° 25°

Saturday

37° / 15°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 32% 37° 15°

Sunday

32° / 10°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 32° 10°

Monday

29° / 11°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 34% 29° 11°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 PM
Clear
1%
49°

47°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

44°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
44°

43°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
43°

42°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
42°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
41°

40°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
40°

39°

4 AM
Cloudy
23%
39°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
40°

41°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
41°

41°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
41°

41°

8 AM
Showers
39%
41°

45°

9 AM
Showers
42%
45°

47°

10 AM
Showers
35%
47°

48°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
48°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
50°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
52°

54°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
54°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
53°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
52°

49°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
48°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.