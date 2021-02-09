KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, February the 9th
San Angelo51°F Sunny Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 31%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 35%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 33%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
The cold front that was north of the Concho Valley decided to move south bringing the clouds and cold temperatures earlier then expected.
The temperatures stay above freezing as rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strong storms are expected a along I-10 and a few showers in other parts of the area. For the end of the week it stays dry but continues to cool down. Highs are getting into the 30s and teens for overnight lows. Sunday night and into Monday is our best chances for snow. Snow is moving across majority of the Concho Valley late Sunday into Monday morning.
