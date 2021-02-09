KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, February the 9th

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

The cold front that was north of the Concho Valley decided to move south bringing the clouds and cold temperatures earlier then expected.

Temperatures at 3pm

The temperatures stay above freezing as rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Strong storms are expected a along I-10 and a few showers in other parts of the area. For the end of the week it stays dry but continues to cool down. Highs are getting into the 30s and teens for overnight lows. Sunday night and into Monday is our best chances for snow. Snow is moving across majority of the Concho Valley late Sunday into Monday morning.