KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, February the 2nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Clear

San Angelo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

A nice warm day with highs getting into the low 70s for San Angelo and upper 60s for the rest of the Concho Valley. A breeze from the South West helps it feel a bit cooler for your Tuesday. Mid 70s are expected for highs for the rest of the week until a cold front. This cold front moves across the area late on Thursday. This will bring our overnight lows back into the upper 30s and highs back in the low 60s.

Sunday brings another cold front dropping our highs another ten degrees. This front makes the highs down in the low 50s before warming back to normal of low 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

62°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 44°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 44°

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 81° 56°

Thursday

78° / 35°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 3% 78° 35°

Friday

68° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 68° 44°

Saturday

67° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 67° 29°

Sunday

60° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 60° 34°

Monday

64° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 64° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

3 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

4 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

5 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

6 AM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

7 AM
Clear
1%
45°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.