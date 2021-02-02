KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, February the 2nd

A nice warm day with highs getting into the low 70s for San Angelo and upper 60s for the rest of the Concho Valley. A breeze from the South West helps it feel a bit cooler for your Tuesday. Mid 70s are expected for highs for the rest of the week until a cold front. This cold front moves across the area late on Thursday. This will bring our overnight lows back into the upper 30s and highs back in the low 60s.

Sunday brings another cold front dropping our highs another ten degrees. This front makes the highs down in the low 50s before warming back to normal of low 60s.