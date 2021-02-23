KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, February the 23rd

An above average day for most across the Concho Valley with highs in the upper 70s and a few areas in the low 80s. Overnight lows are on the warm side with mid 40s before a cold front moves into the area. Wednesday highs are back in the mid 60s. The cool air keeps coming into Thursday with rain chances as well. Highs for Thursday are in the low 50s. Isloated showers are possible early in the day but most rain chances are overnight into Friday morning.

The weekend is above average with upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. Another cold front and low pressure system cools Concho Valley down to the mid 60s on Monday along with a few showers.