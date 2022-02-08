A fairly quiet pattern remains in place for the Concho Valley as high pressure sit over the western parts of the United States. Temperatures returned to closer to average for this time of year. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 20s. Clear skies will continue through the rest of the work week.

Late Friday, a burst of some cold air arrives from the north as a cold front pushes into the region, winds will begin to pick up on Friday and Saturday with gust up to 25 MPH. Temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees following the front on Saturday but the area recovers with afternoon highs in the 60s for Sunday and through Valentine’s Day.