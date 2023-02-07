A cool start to the morning as well as some off and on showers as well as some misty conditions throughout our afternoon. Temps have only started dropping since this morning with our afternoon high taking place this morning in the low 60s, though since the cold front arrived we’ve see temps all afternoon in the 40s. Winds have been out of the north around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. As we go into our overnight hours the temps continue to fall all the way into the upper 30s and lower 40s for our overnight lows. Clouds will stick around with a continued shot at some showers. Winds will be out of the north still though at 10-15 mph.

Possible remaining showers as we wake up tomorrow, but gradually clearing throughout the morning hours in for a sunny afternoon. A cool afternoon also for our tomorrow with afternoon temps a little warmer than today and highs in the upper 50s, low 60s. Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Another chilly night expected with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s. Clear skies overnight and winds out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.

Looking to our Thursday we see temps warm up slightly with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Sunny conditions continue for our afternoon for a very close to average day for this time of year. Winds will continue out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph though further into the afternoon they shift out of the north. A second cold front on the way late Thursday. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s to low 30s, dropping below freezing for some time. Mostly clear skies overnight and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.

To end our workweek of, even cooler temps for our Friday afternoon. Highs in the low 50s, a definite need for a jacket as you head out of the house. Winds pick up for some breezy conditions out of the north northwest at 15-20 mph. We still see sunny conditions throughout our day. As we pass sunset and go into our nighttime hours temps drop down to the mid to upper 20s for our overnight lows. Winds still out of the north northwest though a bit calmer and at 5-10 mph though shifting out of the south southeast further into the evening hours. Skies also remain clear.