A very warm one this afternoon to close out the month of February across the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs even warmer than what we saw yesterday and reaching the low to upper 80s some southern counties reaching very close to the 90s. Winds have been out of the southwest around 10 mph. We’ve also been seeing mostly sunny skies though some clouds have been moving through the area throughout our day on this Tuesday. As we go into our overnight hours temps drop down to the low 50s for our lows. Winds are going to be out of the southwest around 5 mph. Our cloud coverage highly increases and we see mostly cloudy skies overnight as well as a possible stray shower, and possibly elevating to a thunderstorm.

As we start the month of March we continue our warm temps, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 70s all the way into the upper 80s for some southern counties. One last day of calmer winds, with them out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Clouds that we saw the night prior continuing into our Wednesday afternoon, as well as following into our overnight hours. Another possibility of seeing some isolated showers for our very late night hours. Temps drop down to the mid 50s for lows, and winds out of the east at 5-15 mph though as we pass midnight they shift out of the southwest.

A look ahead to our Thursday a slight decrease in our temps with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. However the bigger story– winds. As of right now a fire weather watch is set to take action on this afternoon at 12:00 PM and expiring March 3rd at 12:00 AM. We will see winds throughout the morning hours out of the southwest at 10-20 mph and as pass into the afternoon these winds increase to 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. This will result in a presence of dust in our air, and will be noticeable, tainting the mostly clear skies we would be seeing cloud wise. As we go into our overnight hours our temps drop to the upper 30s. Winds don’t go away into the night, they actually increase and are now out of the west at 30-35 mph, though after midnight decreasing to 20-25 mph once again, and gusts remaining up to 50 mph across the area.