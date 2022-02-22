Happy ‘Twos’day 2/22/22!! Partly cloudy skies and cool across the Concho Valley as the first of two cold fronts has started to enter the area. Temperatures range from the 40s in the northeast and in the upper 70s to the southwest. Temperatures will continue to drop into the 20s overnight with chance for some isolated freezing rain during the early morning hours. accumulation will be minimal but overpasses and bridges could become glazed with ice first. Winds will also be a factor as gust reach up to 30 MPH dropping wind chill values into the teens.

Much cold Wednesday as temperatures struggle to reach back into 30s for afternoon highs. Cloudy skies will continue to linger across the majority of the region as well. Another round of possible wintery mix of freezing rain and sleet will be possible going into Thursday morning but the better chances of winter mix will remain in the northern parts of the Concho Valley.

Friday, temperatures slowly warm back into the 40s and chance for precipitation will decrease but the cloud coverage will persist.

Warmer through the weekend as the area digs out for the cold artic air. Afternoon highs on Sunday and going into next week will peak in the 60s.