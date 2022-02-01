Winter Storm Warnings are now in place for the majority of the Concho Valley. Warmer temperatures from this afternoon will linger into the evening hours but cold air will begin to move into the region tomorrow morning. Temperatures topped out in lower 70s for afternoon highs. Those temperatures will stay a tad bit warmer overnight as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Wednesday will continue to increased cloud coverage throughout the day. Rain chances will begin to increase through the late morning hours and into the early afternoon. Precipitation will stay rain until the evening hours as colder air moves into the region, rain will begin to transition to freezing rain and sleet. The Concho Valley could see ice accumulation from a quarter to half an inch of ice. The increased weight of ice on trees and power lines could create some power outages going into the overnight hours on Wednesday. Temperatures will plummet into the teens with some wind chill values dropping into the single digits.

Thursday, early morning the wintery mix of freezing rain and sleet to continue to transitions to an all snow event. Northern counties in the Concho Valley will likely see the greatest snow totals amount with 1-3 inches expected in the San Angelo area. Snow total will drop significantly south of Highway 190. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and single digits with even colder wind chill values.

Friday, temperatures will still struggle to get to above freezing so an accumulation will likely lingering until Saturday when the region begins to warm up.

This weekend, temperatures will slowly rebound back to normal with afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows back into the 20s.