KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, December the 8th

Our highs today in the mid 70s are not the warmest we will see this week. Wednesday and Thursday highs are in the upper 70s. Lows are staying above freezing during these warm days. This is our pattern until Friday with a cold front. This front brings isolated showers early in the morning with most people not seeing any rain. Temperatures on Friday slightly cool off with mid 60s.

Temperatures get closer to normal for this time of year into the weekend. Highs are back in the low 60s with lows at the freezing point.