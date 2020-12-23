KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, December the 22nd

A warm day with highs in the low 70s and a few clouds across the Concho Valley. Partly cloudy skies overnight with warm temperatures as well in the mid 40s.

A cold front moves across the state on Wednesday. Warmest we get to will be mid 50s before cold temperatures moves in. This will bring lows back into the 20s. For the holiday the Concho Valley slowly warms back into the 60s.

It keeps warming as we go into the weekend into some of the upper 60s. Another front brings back normal temperatures of low 60s.