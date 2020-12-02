KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, December the 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Winds are on the strong with 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts getting up to 30 miles per hour. Overnight lows are just at freezing, giving a nice break from the 20s we have been seeing for the past couple of mornings. Wednesday morning a cold front brings highs and lows back down. Highs are in the 50s and lows in the 20s. An upper atmosphere cut off low moves East bringing the coldest day on Thursday. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 40s with wind chills making it feel even colder.

Into the weekend we slowly warm up for highs get back to the 60s and lows barely above freezing. This brings us closer to normal this time of year of highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.