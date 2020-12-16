KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, December the 15th

A cool day for high across the Concho Valley with low 60s for most. A windy day for all with 15 to 20 miles per hour and gust up to 35 miles per hour. Overnight winds slowly die down to 10 to 15 miles per hours and lows in the mid 20. Wednesday it will feel colder with winds and cold temperatures. This is due to a cold front moving through overnight bringing mid 50s for highs.

The end of the week warms back up for Thursday and Friday. Highs are back in the 60s. Lows are finally getting back to above freezing. Saturday another cold front cools down the Concho Valley to upper 50s.