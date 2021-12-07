KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday December 7th

Warm across the Concho Valley that’s all thanks to the winds coming in from the southwest. Temperatures today rose quickly into the lower 70s for afternoon highs with some upper level clouds moving in from the northwest. Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the 40s but still above freezing.

Wednesday through Friday, warm and windy with some record breaking heat possible to finish up the work week. Temperatures will continue the ascent into the 80s for afternoon highs, some will come close to records already in the low 80s.

Another cold front pushes into the area this weekend, dropping temperatures by 20 degrees for the second time this week. Winds will stay strong and turn out of the north follow frontal passage. Rain chances will remain low with the cold front as any precipitation will be off to the east of the region.