KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday December 7th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Miracle On Wellington

Warm across the Concho Valley that’s all thanks to the winds coming in from the southwest. Temperatures today rose quickly into the lower 70s for afternoon highs with some upper level clouds moving in from the northwest. Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the 40s but still above freezing.

Wednesday through Friday, warm and windy with some record breaking heat possible to finish up the work week. Temperatures will continue the ascent into the 80s for afternoon highs, some will come close to records already in the low 80s.

Another cold front pushes into the area this weekend, dropping temperatures by 20 degrees for the second time this week. Winds will stay strong and turn out of the north follow frontal passage. Rain chances will remain low with the cold front as any precipitation will be off to the east of the region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News