A dreary afternoon across the Concho Valley as clouds continue to persist throughout the region, within those clouds are some imbedded showers bringing some isolated rain to the area. Rain totals are still fairly underwhelming as most locations that are seeing rain is trace to barely measurable. Temperatures are still running above average with highs reaching into the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will not drop that much overnight thanks to the cloud coverage with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area.

Thursday will see a slight break in the rain chances, but the cloud coverage will remain. Temperatures will remain mostly unchanged through the next several days with the next possible strong cold front moving into the area late next week.

The subtropical jet will continue to bring moisture into the area from the southwest increasing rain chances again for Friday and Saturday as a bump of instability allows some of those isolated showers to develop.