Still December, still above average temperatures. Afternoon highs across the Concho Valley got up into the upper 70s with mostly clear skies. Some area did start out with some early morning fog but that quickly clear out as the region heated up. Tonight, overnight lows will fall to the lower 50s with cloud coverage increasing.

Wednesday increased moisture from the southwest will increase cloud coverage and also produce an isolated showers for the area. Most of the region will remain dry but the area could use the rain so any accumulation is welcomed.

New Year’s Eve, any outdoor plans for ringing in the new year should include maybe a light jacket as temperatures will still be above average going into 2022. Some more isolated showers will be possible but it doesn’t look to be a washout kind of day so no need to cancel plans.

New Year’s Day a strong cold front will begin to move into the Lone Star State with much colder temperatures arriving. Afternoon highs in the 70s will drop to overnight lows in the 20s a result of the cold front.