The warm temperatures won’t be going away anytime soon. Afternoon highs climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the area. Skies saw some upper level thin cirrus passing through, but still didn’t really affect temperatures across the region. Tonight’s overnight lows will be a bit warmer than yesterday’s with lows expected to drop into the lower 40s.

Breezy conditions return for Thursday, winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 gusting up to 25 MPH at times. Temperatures will soar into the 80s for most of the state and will continue to see above average temperature through the Christmas weekend.