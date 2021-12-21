The area continues to see one of the warmest Decembers on record. In fact, the Concho Valley is on pace to see its hottest December with an average temperatures of 58.6 degrees. Temperatures topped out in the mid 70s nearly 15 degrees above average. Tonight, the area will cool back down into the lower 30s but most will stay just above freezing.

Mostly clear skies and above average temperatures will continue for the rest of the week and into the Christmas weekend. Some high clouds will move into the region from the northwest. Overnight lows will also begin to increase into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week.

Christmas, will see temperatures in the lower and mid 80s. Record heat expected for Christmas. The current record of 79 degree will likely be broken this year. Good news for anyone opening gifts to reveal outdoor toys this Christmas.