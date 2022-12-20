Cooler in the northern parts of the Concho Valley as clouds moved into the area keeping afternoon highs in the mid 40s, further south clear skies persisted allow temperatures to climb up into the 50s. Overnight lows will slide back down into the mid 30s with some patchy fog possible in the southwestern parts of the viewing area.

Wednesday, a healthy mix of sun and clouds as temperatures try to reach back into the 50s during the afternoon will lows returning to the 30s.

Thursday is the big cold for some of the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will plummet throughout the afternoon as blast of arctic air move across the region.

No snow or ice expected with the system, but some dangerous winds chills will be possible overnight Thursday going into Friday morning. Winds will increase from the north with gust up to 35 MPH, dropping some wind chill values into the negatives. Frostbite in those conditions can occur in a matter of minutes, so keep exposed skin to a minimum and limit time spent outdoors.

Temperatures will warm up for the weekend, making for a more comfortable Christmas across the area.