The warm conditions continue with winds picking up across the Concho Valley. Temperatures returned to the mid 70s once again this afternoon. Winds has been gusting up to 25 MPH at times and are will take a slight break overnight before increasing Wednesday. Cloud coverage will begin to increase overnight as moisture increases from the southwest.

Wednesday, cloud coverage will continue to increase throughout the day with winds picking up in the afternoon hours. Winds will be from the southwest at 15-25 gusting to 40 MPH at times. A weak cold front will move into the region, but we will not see the big decrease with temperatures.

Temperatures will linger into the 70s to round out the work week. Another cold front will arrive late on Friday bringing some isolated showers and storms to the region. Much cooler temperatures across the region going into the weekend. Conditions will be gin to dry out on Sunday as rain chances return to zero.