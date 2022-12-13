Clear skies across the Concho Valley as the cold front continues pushing off to the east. Some locations in the northern parts of the viewing area saw some storms develop along that front as it move through early this morning. Most rain totals stayed under a quarter of an inch. Temperatures for the region stayed into the 60s with lows expected to fall into the low 40s and some upper 30s.

The mostly clear skies and colder temperatures will likely continue through the majority of the workweek. Afternoon highs will reach into the 50s and overnight lows will continue to tumble back down to around the freezing point overnight.

Some high clouds move back into area for the weekend with temperatures slowly crawling back up to the 60s for the beginning of next week.

Eyes will be look ahead to late next week for the possibility of some of the Artic air moves into most of the United States.