KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, August the 31st

Highs got the low 90s. The heat index made it feel closer to the upper 90s. Overnight lows get to the upper 60s and a few low 70s. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. The rest of the week looks to be quiet and warm. Highs are in the mid 90s. A few clouds but mostly clear during the day. Humidity and the heat index are something to watch as we go through this week.

Temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will get close to triple digits for the weekend. If you have any Labor day plans make sure to stay cool.