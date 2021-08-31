KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, August the 31st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highs got the low 90s. The heat index made it feel closer to the upper 90s. Overnight lows get to the upper 60s and a few low 70s. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. The rest of the week looks to be quiet and warm. Highs are in the mid 90s. A few clouds but mostly clear during the day. Humidity and the heat index are something to watch as we go through this week.

Temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will get close to triple digits for the weekend. If you have any Labor day plans make sure to stay cool.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Thunderstorm

Robert Lee

72°F Thunderstorm Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Thunderstorm

Robert Lee

72°F Thunderstorm Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.