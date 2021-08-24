KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, August the 24th

Weather

A nice August day with clear skies and warm temperatures. Highs across the Concho Valley got to the mid 90s. A light breeze from the South East at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight we cool down to the low 70s. This quiet weather pattern is in place until Thursday.

The end of the week we see some change to our weather pattern. We add some cloud cover and a few degrees cooler. Highs are closer to the low 90s. One thing to watch is the possibility of a tropical disturbance forming along Yucatan Peninsula. This could bring rain to the state and the Concho Valley.

Clear

San Angelo

88°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

88°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

86°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

87°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

87°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

