KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, August the 18th

This week is a quite weather pattern of warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Highs stay in the upper 90s until the end of the week and weekend. Friday and Saturday a few areas get to triple digits. Lows staying cooler with low 70s for most areas across the Concho Valley.

In the tropics a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean could form a tropical low in the next several days. If a system forms it could move into the Gulf of Mexico. This could affect our highs and rain chances for next week.