KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, August the 17th

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Areas could see flooding of roadways and are urged to take precautions. Showers and storms are popping up across the area into our evening. Rain chances stay overnight and into tomorrow. Temperatures stayed on the cooler side with low 70s . A few areas have seen over 2 and a half inches of rain in the last 12 hours.

Wednesday is our next chance for showers and storms. The rain chances are in the early and the afternoon. The cloud cover and rain keeps our highs in the upper 80s. Thursday a few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Most staying dry and warm in the low 90s.

The end of the week dries out our rain chances. Temperatures are below average but still warm. Highs are in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.