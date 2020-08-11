KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, August the 11th

Another day of hot temperatures hitting triple digits and upper 90s across the Concho Valley. Clear skies and a breeze from the South at 10 to 15 miles per hour gives a light break from the hot temperatures. Lows take their time to gradually cool off to the mid 70s. The pattern continues to warm throughout the week with more triple digits and lows in the upper 70s.

The weekend we start to see some activity of cloud cover and lower triple digit temperatures. This is due to upper atmosphere ridge moving west. This allows for some convection during the heat of the day for clouds and some rain chances late Sunday and Monday. The chances are going to be isolated and pop up showers during the heat of the day.

