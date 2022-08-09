Increasing cloud coverage throughout the afternoon hours with some isolated showers in the northern parts of the Concho Valley. Temperatures peaked in the upper 90s and lower 100s with San Angelo already hitting 100 degree for the 37th consecutive day in a row. Tonight, lows will drop back down into the 70s with cloud coverage decreasing overnight.

Rain chances will increase throughout the Concho Valley for Wednesday with the northern parts of the area closer to I-20 seeing the best chances for some showers and the short wave trough moves southward.

The increased rain chances continue for Thursday but will shift further to the south with most of the activity being closer to the I-10 region for the southern parts of the Concho Valley.

Slightly cooler temperatures will pull the afternoon highs back down into the 90s for the end of the week and into the weekend. Cloud coverage will also begin to clear out towards the weekend, just in the time of the Perseids meteor shower. Unfortunately, the near full moon will make it difficult to enjoy one the most active meteor showers of the year.